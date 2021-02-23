Ongole dairy employees protest for clearance of arrears

Ongole : The employees of the Ongole Milk Producers Company Limited, who opted for voluntary retirement scheme- 2020, organised a protest demanding for clearance of the package and arrears immediately while leaving the company, in front of the district collectorate here on Monday.

The employees' representatives PN Rao, R Sai, M Apparao, K Malyadri and others said that as the Ongole Dairy was brought to function under the AMUL Dairy, the management asked the employees to give their consent for voluntary retirement under VRS-2020 and submit the forms from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

The company has displayed the total benefits for individual employees including the VRS package, IR and leave encashment, etc., in the notice board. The employees whose names were listed have submitted the VRS option forms to the Dairy CEO immediately.

The employees' representatives said that many of them are in very much requirement of the money and hence agreed to the proposal of the company. But the CEO has issued orders of termination of service from February 01, without clearing the dues and benefits.

The workers demanded the dairy to the PRC dues from June 2, 2014, to March 31, 2015, DA dues from January 1, 2015, EPF from November 2018, pending salaries from June 2020, surrender leave dues for the last 4 years, leave encashment, increment dues, LIC, credit society dues, IR, gratuity and GIS dues along with the VRS-2020 package immediately and requested the joint director of the Animal Husbandry department, to issue necessary orders.