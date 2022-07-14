Ongole: Damacharla donates bus to women's college

Ongole(Prakasam District): Former MLA and TDP State vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao donated a bus to Damacharla Sakkubayamma Government Degree College for Women in Ongole on Wednesday, for the transport needs of the students.

Speaking at the programme held on the college premises, Principal Dr Kalyani thanked the generosity of Damacharla family. She said that Janardhana Rao immediately agreed to donate a bus worth Rs 25 lakh to the college, when they told him that day scholars are facing trouble in reaching the college daily.

Janardhana Rao said that their grandfather and former Minister Damacharla Anjaneyulu donated lands for the establishment of educational institutions in the erstwhile Prakasam district and wanted that no student faces trouble to get education. He said that Damacharla family will always come forward whenever any need arises for the infrastructure in those colleges. He also appreciated the students, who scored good grades and also performed well in sports.