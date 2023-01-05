Ongole: Damacharla flays Balineni for failure to develop constituency

Ongole (Prakasam District): Former MLA and TDP AP vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao called present MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy a failure and incompetent to develop the area. He received good response from the public at Kothapatnam for 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme on Wednesday.

The TDP leaders organised a protest at Buckingham Canal bridge under construction on Ongole-Kothapatnam road, demanding its early completion. Janardhana Rao interacted with locals travelling on the road and presented flowers to the drivers of vehicles, for taking pains to travel on the bumpy temporary road.

Speaking at the programme, Janardhana Rao criticised MLA Srinivasa Reddy and said that the latter failed to do any development. He demanded an open debate on the development they made. He said that he got a sanction of Rs 50 crore for the construction of eight bridges in the constituency, and completed seven bridges, along with 80 per cent of Buckingham Canal bridge by 2019. He reprimanded Balineni for the incompleteness of the bridge, causing trouble to locals. Janardhana Rao said that though Balineni accused him of committing corruption, he failed to prove anything despite being in power. But he said that everyone in the constituency knows the corruption of Balineni and his son.

TDP leaders D Srinivasa Reddy, YV Subbarao, Jampani Ramachandra Goud, Nalam Narsamma, Kothari Nageswara Rao, Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, Ravula Padmaja, Gurrala Raj Vimal, and others also participated in the programme.