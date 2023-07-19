Ongole: Defence pension outreach programme on July 21, 22

Ongole: rakasam district collector Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Tuesday said that an awareness programme on System for Pension Administration RAKSHA (SPARSH) will be conducted by the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on July 21 and 22.

The collector informed that the officers and staff from the defence accounts department will attend to resolve complaints and queries regarding defence service pensioners, defence civilian pensioners and family pensioners. As a part of the programme, the defence pensioners can submit their manual and digital life certificates.

Dinesh Kumar advised the ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen from the Prakasam, Bapatla and Nellore districts to avail the opportunity, by bringing the documents like military discharge book, pension payment order, updated bank account passbook, Aadhar card, PAN card along with their Aadhar and SPARSH linked mobile phone. He said that if they need to correct the names of the spouse or children, they should bring the relevant documents along with them.

The collector advised defence pensioners to contact 0859223086 or 8688817897 or 7002766900 for more information and attend the System for Pension Administration RAKSHA (SPARSH) awareness programme at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.