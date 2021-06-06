Ongole: Determined farmers say protest will continue until demands met

Ongole: The members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed 'Pratigya Diwas' on Sunday, by dedicating themselves to fulfil the wishes of farmers who died in the police firing at Mandasaur, and at Delhi border.

The farmers are protesting for repeal of three farm laws, and also demanding the Union government to provide constitutional guarantee for minimum support price to the farm produce.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, the farmers' leaders said that the Narendra Modi government is acting undemocratically by considering the majority in the House, and taking decisions to help the corporate companies. They condemned the unresponsiveness of the government towards pleas of the thousands of farmers demanding justifiable income.

They pledged to explain anti-public and anti-farmer decisions of the Narendra Modi government to each and every villager and gather support for the protesting farmers.

The AIKSCC and SKM district convener Chunduri Rangarao explained that the incident of police firing on the farmers at Mandasaur was the inspiration for the untiring agitation of farmers at Delhi borders for the last 192 days. He said that six farmers were killed and several others were injured when the police opened fire on the protestors demanding debt relief and better farm prices, at Piplia Mandi in Mandasaur mandal in Madhya Pradesh on June 6, 2017. Similarly, there were about 475 farmers breathed their last after joining the agitation against the farm laws at Delhi borders for the last 192 days, he added.

He made the participants take a pledge to continue the fight of the deceased farmers and fulfil their wishes of constitutional guarantee for the minimum support price to the produce as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and repeal the three farm laws and Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Akhila Bharata Raitu Coolie Sangham vice-president KoduriHanumantha Rao, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district president Pentyala Hanumantha Rao, AP State Raitu Cooloe Sangham district secretary S Lalitha Kumar, AITUC leader Upputuri Prakasam, OPDR State vice-president Ch Sudhakar, Dhulipalla Hanumantha Rao, B Subbarao, Prasad and others also spoke at the programme.