Ongole: Disha app comes to rescue of stranded girl

Ongole: Disha App introduced by the government and the awareness programmes taken up by the district police proved to be fruitful in incidents like a girl stranded in the night at a secluded bus station is rescued and handed over to the parents safely.

According to the Prakasam district police, they received an SOS call on Disha App from a woman, M Pavani of Pamur village requesting to rescue her daughter on Monday night at around 11.18 pm. She informed the police that her daughter started from Yedduwada village in Chilakaluripet mandal and reached Ongole by 7.30 pm on Monday. As there was no bus to Pamur or Kanigiri bus available at the bus station, her daughter informed her that she was taking the Kandukur bus to catch another bus from there. However, the mother and daughter lost contact as the mobile was switched off due to the low battery.

Responding to the request of the mother, the Ongole police alerted the Kandukur police, who reached the bus station and identified the worried girl. They called her parents and informed them of her safety and shifted her to her home safely. The parents of the girl thanked district SP Malika Garg and the Ongole police and Kandulur police for rescuing the girl.