Ongole: Disha is not just a word, but multi-protective shield

Ongole: 'Disha' is not merely a word, but a multifaceted protective shield to women, stated Guntur range DIG Dr CM Trivikram Varma. He inaugurated renovated family counselling centre at Disha police station in Ongole, before participating in the grand celebrations of International Women's Day by Prakasam police in Ongole on Sunday.

Later speaking on the occasion, Trivikram Varma said that Disha police station is the prime platform to resolve complaints by women and the counselling will help in resolving marital disputes and family conflicts.

He said that they are re-launching the counselling centre, temporarily suspended during Covid outbreak, with 15 eminent counsellors from advocates, psychologists, NGOs and social activists. He said that these counsellors will be available at the prescribed time in three panels, and they will offer counselling to both parties in required cases, before registering the FIR.

He appreciated SP Malika Garg for taking a special interest in re-launching the counselling centre and giving priority to women's security and protection.

Later, DIG Trivikram Varma participated in the International Women's Day celebrations at Police Kalyanamandapam and inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp. Speaking at the program, the DIG said that after the launch of the Disha initiative, the police are filing charge sheets in 90 per cent of cases of atrocities on women by completing the investigation within two months.

He claimed that in about 2000 cases, they captured the culprits and filed charge sheets in just one week. He explained that by using the Disha app, many women have received protection and security from the attempts of physical attacks, molestation, eve-teasing, blackmail etc. He called for equality between women and men and eradicate the discrimination against women.

SP Malika Garg said that times are changing and given an opportunity, women are performing equally well with the men in all fields. She said that the district police are taking measures for the women's safety and are patrolling with Disha vehicles also. She advised the women to install the Disha app on their mobile phones, secured their information on social media, be vigilant over friendships with unknown people, and complain immediately if cyberbullying or blackmail occurs.

Later, the DIG and the SP interacted with the women, who utilised the Disha app services and asked for their feedback and suggestions. They appreciated the teams who performed various cultural programs and skits on how to protect themselves from abuses by using the Disha app and Dial 100.

The DIG also presented gifts to the 25 winners from the 76725 women who downloaded the Disha app in the district in the last month, along with the women police Reshma Begum and K Kalarani, and other police personnel who encouraged the installation of the Disha app and organized other women-oriented programs.