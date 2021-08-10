Ongole: District police will earnestly solve people's issues, says SP Malika Garg

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be at the forefront in resolving their issues.

In the Spandana programme held at the district police office on Monday, the SP received 136 grievances from the public from various places in the district.

She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be done to the victims.

She spoke to the local police officers through the video conference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the pleas from time to time.

The SP observed that some of those who came to the district police office to lodge a complaint are elderly and unable to walk and told the staff that complaints from such people should be heard politely and cause the feeling that prompt justice being served to them.

The OSD K Chowdeswari, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, SC-ST Cell DSP N Suresh Babu, SB II inspector N Srikanth Babu and other staff also participated in the Spandana programme.