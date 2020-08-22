Ongole: Dr Machiraju Ramachandra Rao paints Nritya Ganapati

Ongole: Dr Machiraju Ramachandra Rao is a very well-noted physician in Ongole but known to the world as a great artist who plays with colours and portrays their vibrant yet contrast shades to give the paintings a rich and vivid look.



He painted Nritya Ganapati in soft oil colours as a semi-abstract art. He said that he tried to express the sanctity of the dance by Lord Vinayaka, lucidly and effectively with all nuances.

He opined that Ganesha has the unique power of bestowing abundant fortune to everyone. He said that the festive mood prompted him to paint the Nritya Ganapati with the maaya of vibrant colours, amid the critical circumstances due to COVID-19. He wished everyone a Happy Vinayaka Chavithi and said that these days too shall pass.