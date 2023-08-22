Ongole: Educate people on mosquito-borne diseases, Collector tells officials

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar released a photograph of Sir Ronald Ross and conducted a review meeting with the departments concerned on the control of mosquito-borne diseases on Monday. As World Mosquito Day was observed in government hostels in the district on Sunday, the Collector ordered the department officials to educate people on mosquito-borne diseases and the measures to prevent them.



Speaking at the meeting, Collector Dinesh Kumar informed that World Mosquito Day is being observed annually on August 20, the day on which Sir Ronald Ross, a British doctor discovered in 1897 that the female anopheline mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. He said that this discovery brought the Nobel Prize to Dr Ronald Ross in 1902, and the public are able to prevent malaria by taking preventive measures.

Joint Collector K Srinivasulu ordered the ZP CEO and DPO to maintain sanitation and take up anti-larval measures and control activities in the villages. He also ordered the DMHO and the municipal commissioners to see there is nothing pending on the vector control app.

District revenue officer R Srilatha, district malaria officer Alladi Jnanasri and other officers also participated in the programme.