Ongole: Farmers urged to join 'FCI Bachao Divas' protest

Ongole: All India Kisan Sabha vice-president Ravula Venkaiah called upon the farmers to join their protests in front of the Food Corporation of India(FCI) offices in the country against the government's move to end the minimum support price (MSP), public distribution system (PDS) and condemning the negligence towards the farmers' protests at Delhi against the new farm law.

The farmers' organisations under the umbrella of SamyuktKisanMorcha, declared to observe Monday as the 'FCI Bachao Divas' to protest the government's attempts to end the MSP and PDS mechanisms indirectly. They also expressed concern over the FCIs proposals to introduce new quality specifications and procurement norms.Condemning the moves of the government, they called for the gheraos at all FCI offices in the country on Monday.

AIKS vice-president Venkaiah said at a press meet held here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no concern over the intense protests by the farmers against the three new farm laws. He said that about 317 farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather conditions during the protests, but the government is not willing to heed the demands of the peasants.

He said that they are calling the farmers in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry to vote against the BJP. He ridiculed the announcement of the State agriculture minister Kannababu to construct godowns and cold storages with an expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore, while the farmers are worried about the MSP to their produce.

He said that the government failed to see the merchants purchase the subabul and Jamail in Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur and Krishna districts. He alleged that the government is supporting the corporate companies and paper companies by not cancelling GO No 143 and 493, brought by the earlier government. He demanded the government to make sure the companies purchase the wood from the farmers at the prices agreed earlier.

Prakasam district secretary of AP RythuSanghamVaddeHanumareddy, Social Forestry Farmers Association district president K Veerareddy also participated in the press meet.