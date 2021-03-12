X
Ongole: Free medical camp for knee, joints ailments

Highlights

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s chairman YV Subba Reddy is organising a free medical camp for the people suffering from knee and joint ailments at the TTD Kalyanamandapam in Markapuram on March 20.

Ongole: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's chairman YV Subba Reddy is organising a free medical camp for the people suffering from knee and joint ailments at the TTD Kalyanamandapam in Markapuram on March 20.

In a press note released here on Thursday, YV Subba Reddy said that the experts from the TTD-run Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation (BIRRD) will conduct the medical camp, diagnose the patients and distribute free medicines to the required patients. The TTD chairman also informed that the doctors will examine the disabled at the camp and conduct surgeries at the BIRRD Hospital in Tirupati at the dates informed to them.

Subbareddy requested the people suffering from knee and joints issues in the district to make use of the free medical camp without fail.

