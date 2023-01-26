Ongole: Future depends on public's perspective towards vote

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district Principal Judge A Bharathi advised the public to exercise utilize their right to vote cautiously as the future of the nation depends on their perspective towards vote.

Judge Bharathi participated as the chief guest at a special awareness programme on the occasion of 13th National Voters Day at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. She asked all those, who attained the age of 18 years, to register for voting. She advised the existing voters to verify if their vote still exists now and reregister if the vote didn't exist. Bharathi said that the Election Commission is also taking measures to increase the voting percentage and asked the public to register and exercise their vote in the next elections, without fail.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar announced that they are taking up a campaign in the district on the registration of votes and its utilisation, following the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore said that vote is a powerful weapon in the democratic system, and the constitution has provided the public to

franchise their vote without any

discrimination.

The officials exhibited a documentary made by the Election Commission on the importance of vote and saw the students administered an oath on exercising the vote. They felicitated senior citizens and people, who voted greater number of times and distributed voter identity cards to the fresh voters.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Syam Babu, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, Suparipalana Vedika president Nageswara Rao, secretary Ch Venkateswarlu, and others also participated in the programme.