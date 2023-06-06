Ongole: Ganesh Naidu of PACE receives doctorate

Ongole (Prakasam district): Gopu Ganesh Naidu of Department of Civil Engineering in PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences received doctorate from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu, where he worked under Professor A Sofi.

Ganesh Naidu’s research focuses on the ‘Corrosion Study of Reinforced Concrete Incorporated with Different Types of Fibres.’ In this regard, College secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar, Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean of Students affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu and other staff congratulated him on receiving the doctorate.