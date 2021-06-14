Ongole: HCG MNR Cancer Hospital celebrates World Blood Donor Day

Ongole: The management and staff at the HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre in Ongole celebrated the World Blood Donor Day by organising a blood donation camp at the hospital on Monday.

Radiation oncologists Dr RV Raghunandan, Dr Ch Sai Snehit, surgical oncologists Dr N Ramana Reddy, Dr Y Ramakrishna Reddy, anaesthetists Dr VBV Narayana, Dr A Sruthi and centre head MR Raghunandan also participated in the blood donation camp held in association with the Navya Blood Bank in Ongole.

They created awareness among the patients and their family members on the importance of blood donation and how it helps the blood transfusion requirements for the people suffering from cancers.