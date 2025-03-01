Ongole: Hefty fines for traffic violations

Ongole: Ongole Traffic Circle Inspector Y Panduranga Rao informed the people that the revised penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act will come into effect from March 1, and advised them to follow the rules and regulations without fail, or else pay heavy penalties. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, on the directions of Prakasam district S P AR Damodar, the traffic CI explained that the new regulations significantly increase the penalties for traffic violations. For example, he said, riding a motorbike without a helmet, which previously carried a fine of Rs 135, will now result in a Rs 1,000 penalty.

Similar increases have been implemented across all traffic violations. Panduranga Rao urged all vehicle owners to comply with traffic rules and ensure they carry valid documentation, including driving licences, vehicle registration and insurance papers.

He emphasised the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts and strictly warned against driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following traffic regulations is everyone’s responsibility, said the traffic CI, stressing that adherence to these rules will help reduce road accidents and improve overall road safety in the district. He appealed to the people to respect the amended vehicle laws and avoid incurring hefty fines.

Traffic SIs D Srinivasa Rao, Nazir Basha, Malyadri, Aslam, and other staff were present at the press conference.