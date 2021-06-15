Ongole : Janudi Centre to conduct Padya competition

Ongole : Remembering the Telugu literacy legends Mallavarapu John and Dr Mallavarapu Rajeswara Rao, the Janudi Centre for Literature and Arts is conducting a competition in reciting Telugu poems, informed the centre director Dr Nukathoti Ravikumar.

Dr Ravikumar said that they are conducting the Padya competition every week in the name of 'Varam Varam Madhura Padyam' and it is open for all children between the age of 3 and 15 years.

He said that the parents of the candidates to record a video of 3 to 5 minutes duration, in which their children recite the poems from 'Sukti Sathakam' written by Mallavarapu John or 'Mallavarapu Sathakam' written by Dr Mallavarapu Rajeswara Rao, and send the same to 9848187416 by June 20 to participate in the competition.

He said that the best participants will receive a prize along with the appreciation certificate from Janudi and asked the parents to contact him, if they require any other information.