Ongole: Kallu Rajeswari wins medals in Asia-Pacific Masters Games 2023

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Athletes and sports persons and game lovers of Ongole appreciated Kallu Rajeswari, who won gold medal in Discuss Throw and Bronze medal in 5 km running at Asia-Pacific Masters Games 2023, held in South Korea between May 12 to 20.

Local sports persons, athletes and fans and her family members took Kallu Rajeswari in a rally from railway station to her home and later felicitated her.

Rajeswari thanked them for honouring her. She further said since school days she actively participated in sports and her passion for sports never ceased even after marriage and having two children. With support from her husband, Chappidi Mariyadas, she re-entered the field and won many medals at State and national levels.

Rajeswari thanked MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for his support to attend the Asia Pacific Masters Games 2023 in South Korea. She wished that if the government supports her, she will participate and win medals in the international sports meets in the future and also bring name and fame to Andhra Pradesh.

Sports lovers and athletes Dasari Bhaskara Rao, Tanga Sambasiva Rao, Bellamkonda Suresh, Punnareddy, KV Ravi, Rangula Sandhya, and others also participated in the felicitation.