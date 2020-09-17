Ongole: Kishore Kumar selected for Humanitarian Award

Ongole: Former Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member, Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) and member of local complaint committee of the sexual harassment of women at work place of Prakasam district Dr Kishore Kumar Manda has been selected for Indian Humanitarian Award of Indian Book of Records.

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Dr GVSRSSS Vara Prasad acted as jury to select the awardee. IBR founder Dr K Vivekananda informed and honoured Dr Kishore Kumar with memento and with gold medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivekananda said Manda has been selected for the award for his services rendered to lactating mothers, migrant labourers and creating awareness to the village people and slum dwellers on COVID -19 and other services.

Prakasam District Para Legal Volunteers, presidents of non-governmental organizations, Child welfare committee members and others congratulated Dr Kishore Kumar on getting the prestigious award.