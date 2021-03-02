Ongole : Left parties urge people to make March 5 strike a success

Ongole : The Prakasam district units of the Left parties called the public to support and participate in the State-wide strike on March 5, following the call given by the Central Trade Unions and VisakhaUkkuParirakshana Porata Vedika against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

Addressing a press meet at Sundaraiah Bhavan, the CPM East Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu condemned the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the BJP government is planning to disinvest 100 PSUs for Rs 2,75,000 crore.

He said that the Union government has made a secret agreement to sell 53 per cent of the stake in the Vizag Steel Plant, which was established as a result of sacrificing 34 lives, to POCSO in the name of greenfield development.

He said that the Modi government, which has failed in fulfilling the promises given the Reorganisation Act and escaped from announcing the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh but is trying to sell the Vizag Steel Plant to make the State suffer under development.

He alleged that though the net worth of the Vizag Steel Plant including its assets is around Rs 3lakh crore, the Union government is listing it as Rs 23,000 crores worth only.

Anjaneyulu asked public and other parties against the BJP including the TDP, YSRCP and Congress in the State, to support the fight by the Left parties to protect the public properties and participate in large numbers and make a success of the State-wide strike on March 5.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana said that BJP is behaving barbarically in the affairs of Andhra Pradesh and is talking with split tongue on the capital Amaravati issue. He demanded the government to withdraw the proposal to disinvest in the steel plant.

CPI (ML) New Democracy leader ChittipatiVenkateswarlu said that the Union government is trying to sell the public properties to corporate entities and is acting undemocratically.

Another CPI (ML) leader MS Sai said that it is a cruel act to privatise public sector undertakings in the name of losses and called for the support of merchants and workers also for the State-wide strike on March 5.

The CPM State leader JalaAnjaiah, district leaders GV Kondareddy, Kankanala Anjaneyulu, AITUC district leader SD Sardar and others also participated in the programme.