Ongole: Microfinance schemes help empower women

Ongole: The two-day national seminar on 'Role of Financial Inclusion in Women Empowerment' by the Department of Economics began at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) PG Campus here on Friday.

Dean CDC and HoD of Economics at ANU Guntur Dr K Madhubabu presided over the seminar and said that women are yet required to achieve social, economical, political and cultural empowerment. He suggested women should utilise the opportunities like self-help groups, establish micro and small scale industries to achieve economic sustainability first.

Seminar director A Bharati Devi said that society should understand the role of education in the empowerment of women. She said that education helps women to be independent and provides equal opportunities for them.

In the guest lecture, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University Prof B Jayarami Reddy explained that the government is encouraging women empowerment through microloans and designing various welfare schemes for them.

He said that the Amma Vodi, Asara, Palavelluva and other schemes are providing some relief from the economical pressures to the women. He said that the State and Central governments should also introduce more schemes for the empowerment of women so that they could become part of the development of the country. Prof MD Bavaiah from the Department of Economics at SKU Anantapur observed that the economic status of the families changes when the women in them manage the finances.

Dr Krishnareddy Chettedi from HCU Hyderabad, in his keynote address, advised women to become partners in small businesses so that they could get the idea of finance management and save some of the revenues. He said that many women in other countries are now being great entrepreneurs, partners in companies and banks and providing invaluable services. ANU Ongole campus special officer Dr B Krishna opined that women should not stop with economic empowerment and advised rural women to understand that education is the key to economic empowerment.

Former special officer of ANU Ongole Campus Dr N Nirmalamani said women should utilize the services of DWCRA, banks, economical institutes and political parties, to achieve empowerment in various fields. Dr Obulesu, Dr Harsha Preetham Kumar Dev, Dr Venkatrao, Dr Sivaji and other teaching and non-teaching staff also participated in the seminar.