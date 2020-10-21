Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy lauds Tobacco Growers Union for earning profits

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy appreciated the Andhra Pradesh Tobacco Growers Cooperative Union members and announced that he is also working to provide solutions to the existing problems of the farmers. The president of the union Vaka Basivireddy and other members of the executive committee of the union welcomed the MP, who visited the office of the union in Ongole town on Tuesday.

After interaction with the members, the MP appreciated them for bringing the union into profits of Rs 1.25 crore, which is debt-ridden while they were taking charge of it. The MP said that the state government's decision to involve MARKFED and purchase the tobacco has helped the tobacco farmers to receive better prices and earn more. The MP observed that the tobacco farmers are demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the Tobacco Board to surrender the barns and shift to alternate crops. He said that he discussed the same with the board chairman Raghunatha Babu and will find a solution soon.

He said that the Mysore MP has promised the board to pay Rs 5 lakh to each barn if the local farmers transfer their barns to Karnataka farmers and the officials are also considering it.



The YSRCP farmers division president Mareddy Subbareddy, Tobacco Board former vice-president Pammi Bhadrireddy and other members of the union and YSRCP leaders also participated in the programme.