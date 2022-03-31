Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy pleads for Wellness Centre under Central Government Health Scheme

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy requested the Union government to establish a Wellness Centre under the Central Government Health Scheme in Prakasam district, for the benefit of BSNL and other Central government employees and pensioners.

Speaking under Rule 377 in the parliament on Wednesday, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy explained that the Central government employees and pensioners in Ongole parliamentary constituency, are requesting for a wellness centre under CGHS for a long time. He said retired employees and employees are facing several issues as they didn't have a wellness centre in the vicinity. He mentioned that post bifurcation, the posts of Additional Director (Administration) and Joint Director (Polyclinics) were vacant in the Andhra Pradesh state, and the CGHS beneficiaries are facing trouble in settlement of claims. He said that he already requested the union minister for taking action in this regard.

MP Srinivasulu Reddy also joined Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and his wife in requesting Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for the speedy completion of the pending projects in Prakasam district, with a priority to the railway overbridge at LC 207 in Agraharam of Ongole, and rail overbridge at Racharla Gate in Giddalur.