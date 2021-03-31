Ongole Municipal Council extends term of contract workers

Ongole: The Ongole Municipal Corporation, in its emergency meeting of the Council held on Wednesday extended the term of the contract workers and employees in public health and engineering departments by approving the agenda.

It also approved the price hike for waste collection and other contracts to come into implementation from April 1.

In the first meeting of the Ongole Municipal Council, Mayor Gangada Sujatha announced that the corporators agreed to extend the contract of 681 sanitation workers in the Public Health Department for one more year from April 1, and approved to spend Rs 24 crore for the salaries, EPF, ESI and others through the APCOS.

The Council also agreed to extend the term of 235 contract workers in the engineering department for another year from April 1 and approved to pay Rs 24 crore to them as salaries, EPF and ESI. The Council enhanced the per trip pay to the waste transport with tractors from Rs 350 to Rs 561, based on the remarks from the engineering department.

The Council members also extended the contract of ads & Ads Agency to build, operate and transfer for another three years. The Council also approved the contract to collect cess from the street merchants in the town for Rs 70 lakh and to collect fees at sheep slaughterhouses for Rs 1.10 lakh to T Leela Kumar, as he was the highest bidder.