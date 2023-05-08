Ongole: Newly elected body takes oath

Ongole: The members of the newly elected body of the Andhra Pradesh Bullion, Gold, Silver, and Diamond Merchants Association took oath in the general body meeting held at A1 Function Hall in Ongole on Sunday.

The Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the programme as the chief guest and said that the Arya Vysya Community is very dear to him, and he is always available to them. He said that he will discuss the issues of the association, if any, with the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and try to resolve them. He appreciated the members of the local association for their contribution to society.

Balineni felicitated the newly elected body of the association and advised them to be active in social service.

Later, the association members felicitated the MLA Srinivasa Reddy. The deputy mayor of Ongole Vemuri Suryanarayana, association state president Kapilavayi Vijay Kumar, chief organizer Santilal, general secretary Bommireddy Sankar, Ongole association president Thatha Prasad, secretary P Ramesh Kumar and members from associations at other places also participated in the programme.