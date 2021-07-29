Ongole: PACE students secure STFC merit scholarships

ONGOLE: Six I and III year engineering students from PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences here got selected for the STFC merit scholarships based on their family income.

The selected students will get Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 by the management of STFC.

On this occasion, secretary and correspondent of PACE Dr M Sridhar congratulated the selected students and said that most of the students of PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences got selected for various merit scholarship schemes like Pragati scholarship scheme, ONGC merit scholarship and STFC merit scholarship. He also said these kinds of scholarships will be supportive and encouraging to the students.

Principal of PACE Dr M Srinivasan said that along with quality education and the best placements, the students are guided for getting selected for various merit scholarship at the PACE.

On this occasion, vice-principal Dr GVK Murthy, scholarship convenor and head of EEE department D Prasad, scholarship coordinators Ch DV Saikumar and E Sivasai, heads of various departments and the faculty members congratulated the students.