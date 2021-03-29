Ongole: Pandemic has debilitating effect on MSMEs

Ongole: The inaugural function of the UGC-sponsored two-day national seminar on the 'Role of entrepreneurship in augmenting Indian economy' was held on the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG campus by the Department of Economics here on Monday.

The seminar president and HoD of Economics at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur Dr K Madhu Babu said that the role of young entrepreneurs is crucial in the development of the nation. He said that the MSMEs are playing a great role in the growth of GDP.

The chief guest to the meeting Prof K Padmasree, dean of School of Business Studies and HoD of Commerce at Karnataka Central University in Kalaburgi explained in her keynote address dwelt on the structure of MSMEs, their necessity and role of government in their development etc. She said that the MSMEs in the country faced a tough time and were damaged during the lockdown due to Covid-19 and advised that the government should take serious action to instil life into them again.

The seminar director Dr A Bharati Devi said that the MSMEs are like a backbone to the development of the country and announced that 70 scholars from various places submitted their papers. The assistant professor at HUC Krishnareddy, assistant professor at KCU V Panduranga also shared their views on the topic.

The special officer of ANU OG Campus Dr Banana Krishna, Andhra KesariTanguturi Prakasam University OSD Dr KVN Raju, Dr Sanjeeva Rao, Dr Nirmala Mani, Dr Obulesu, Dr Tandava Krishna and others also participated in the programme.