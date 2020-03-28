Ongole: People's cooperation sought to strictly enforce lockdown: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science, and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy opined that the lockdown was the only option to contain and control the coronavirus.



He conducted a review meeting with the district officials on the control of the coronavirus in the district and announced that 250 people among 977 foreign returned to the district were missing.

The Minister observed that developed countries like the USA were also unable to control the coronavirus but due to the alertness of Union government, the country was able to largely control the spread of the virus.

He said that the number of cases in the State was also less as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented a planned action.

He said that the government conducted home-to-home survey using the volunteer system and arranged isolation and quarantine centres along with medical facilities. He announced that he was allotting Rs 65 lakh from the Rs 1 crore Chief Minister Development Fund sanctioned to the district for the coronavirus containment and control works.

The Minister said that 977 people came to the district after visiting foreign lands, but 250 of them were announced untraced by the authorities.

He advised the people to keep themselves in home isolation and not roam outside to cooperate with the officials during the lockdown. He advised the district administration to shift the quarantine centre from the Social Empowerment Centre, as the nearby denizens are objecting it. He asked them to distribute masks and sanitisers to the people and ordered to not obstruct the farmers harvesting the crops.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar explained to the Minister that they were ready to provide isolation services to 500 people and quarantine services to 400 people in Markapuram, 300 people in Ongole, 500 people in Kandukur, 150 people in Addanki and conducting tests two times a day for the people in isolation and quarantine centres in the district. He informed the Minister that the tahasildars were provided with enough powers to control the inflation of prices of essential commodities by the merchants in the district.

JC S Shanmohan, AJC K Narendra Prasad, Additional SP B Sarath Babu, DRO V Venkata Subbaiah, DMHO Dr K Padmavathi and other officials also participated in the meeting.















