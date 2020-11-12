Ongole: Police bust gang of house burglers, seize property worth Rs 18 lakh

Ongole: District police busted a gang of four thugs involved in house breaking offences during the lockdown, and seized the stolen property worth 18 lakh from their possession.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal said that in view of the increased locked house thefts recently, he had ordered the police personnel to keep an eye on the criminals who were released from jails in recent times.

He said that they had formed various teams to track the old criminals with the help of the IT core team and taking assistance from the Prison Monitoring System. The team under the supervision of Markapuram DSP G Nageswara Reddy and Markapuram CI KV Raghavendra brought some leads with suspicion on the habitual offenders about housebreaking. The SP said that he formed three special teams with Markapuram SI, Peddaraveedu SI and Yerragndapalem SI to track the movements of the criminals.

The SP informed that based on information from their mobile signals, the special teams found that the accused were coming to Markapuram from Vinukonda on Wednesday and set up check-posts at Markapuram town, Kunta junction and Yerragondapalem junction. The accused who were coming towards Markapuram town in a Swift Dzire car, observed police check at Vemulakota bus shelter and started to flee but the Markapuram SI and his men chased them and arrested in the afternoon.

Police arrested Chintala Sisindri of CS Puram mandal, Mannem Ramanjaneyulu, Mota Naveen and Shaik Sahul of Ongole town and seized 114 grams of gold jewellery valued at about Rs 6,00,000, nine motorcycles valued at Rs 8,05,000, a Maruti Swift Dzire car worth Rs 2,50,000, four cell phones worth Rs 40,000, LED TV worth Rs 25,000, two laptops worth Rs 80,000 from them.

Siddharth said that Sisindri is involved in more than 75 theft cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While he was in Ongole jail in the past, he got the company of the three others and they were together and individually committed 4 house thefts, 5 motorcycle thefts in Markapuram, Cumbam, Ulavapadu, Kandukur towns in Prakasam district, 2 house thefts, 1 car theft, 3 motorcycle thefts in Guntur district, and one house theft in Nalgonda town in Telangana state.

On the occasion, the SP said that the movements of criminals in Prakasam district are being closely monitored with the help of technology and the criminals are being caught and the stolen property is being recovered immediately. He warned the habitual offenders to transform and let go of their criminal tendencies and live a normal life.