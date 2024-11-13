Live
Just In
Ongole Police to serve notices to director Ram Gopal Varma Over social media posts
The Ongole police on Wednesday have traveled from Hyderabad to deliver a notice to renowned film director Ram Gopal Varma regarding his controversial promotional activities for the movie 'Vyuham.' A case was registered at the Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district, alleging that Verma's promotional material included derogatory remarks aimed at prominent political figures, including then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
The police prepared a notice requesting Varma's attendance for an inquiry related to the case. A team, led by SS Sivaramaiah, departed for Hyderabad on Tuesday night to ensure the director receives the notice in person.
According to Ongole Rural Circle Inspector Srikam, the notices are expected to be served on Wednesday. The situation underscores the intersection of politics and cinema in the lead-up to the elections.