Ongole: Provide quality food to people in quarantine says Joint Collector TS Chetan

Ongole: Joint Collector TS Chetan ordered the officials to provide good quality food to the people in the quarantine centers on Tuesday. He made sudden visits to the quarantine centers at RISE Engineering College and PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences in Ongole and interacted with the people in quarantine there.

The joint collector enquired about the procedure in identifying and shifting the primary contacts of the Coronavirus positive patients and the facilities being provided to them at the quarantine centers.

He ordered the officials to see better accommodation, food, drinking water, and toilets are provided to them. He observed that the food served is substandard and warned the officials that he won't tolerate it again.

He ordered them to implement the menu already approved three days ago and display the menu for seven days in the week at the quarantine centers along with the phone numbers of the officers to make a complaint. He ordered them to keep records of the people coming to the quarantine centers and conduct tests for everyone shifted there.

Land acquisition special collector G Gangadhar Goud, Ongole tahsildar Chiranjeevi, quarantine centers in-charge, and housing engineer Rajendra Prasad were present.