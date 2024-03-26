Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Ongole: Radha Madhava Kalyanam performed grandly
Ongole: The celestial wedding of Radha and Madhava was performed under the supervision of Brahmachari Venumadhav very grandly, traditionally and spiritually at NTR Park here on Monday.
The wedding celebrations started on Sunday, with the recital of Todaya Mangalam, Jayadeva Ashtapadulu, Panchapadi, Divyanamam and Dolotsavam, besides the traditional and musical performances for 28 hours by the team of N Raman Bhagavatar from Bengaluru.
About 5,000 people from nearly 70 villages in and around Ongole mandal participated in the Radha Madhava Kalyanam on Monday and received the Annaprasadam. Being a holiday for Holi, the number of devotees increased, observed the organisers Machavarapu Singaiah, M Ramanjaneya Reddy, Jagarlamudi Anjaneyulu, Maheswara Rao and others.