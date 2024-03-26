Ongole: Radha Madhava Kalyanam performed grandly

Ongole: The celestial wedding of Radha and Madhava was performed under the supervision of Brahmachari Venumadhav very grandly, traditionally and spiritually at NTR Park here on Monday.

The wedding celebrations started on Sunday, with the recital of Todaya Mangalam, Jayadeva Ashtapadulu, Panchapadi, Divyanamam and Dolotsavam, besides the traditional and musical performances for 28 hours by the team of N Raman Bhagavatar from Bengaluru.

About 5,000 people from nearly 70 villages in and around Ongole mandal participated in the Radha Madhava Kalyanam on Monday and received the Annaprasadam. Being a holiday for Holi, the number of devotees increased, observed the organisers Machavarapu Singaiah, M Ramanjaneya Reddy, Jagarlamudi Anjaneyulu, Maheswara Rao and others.