Ongole: Regular health check-ups for students recommended

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya attended as the chairperson of the Management Committee meeting at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ongole on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of the school’s functioning, including its current status, admission guidelines for the 2024-25 session, class-wise student enrolment, staff sanctioning, and vacant positions.

Speaking at the meeting, collector stressed the importance of providing students with education that includes both subject-specific instruction and general knowledge enhancement.

Principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya M Manish Kumar presented a detailed report through a PowerPoint presentation.

Collector emphasised the school’s responsibility in shaping students into exemplary citizens. She recommended regular health check-ups for students and encouraged the promotion of group activities to foster teamwork and social skills.