Ongole: Road safety awareness rally held

Ongole: As part of the ongoing Road Safety Month celebrations, the district Road Transport Department took out an awareness rally from the Mini Stadium here on Thursday.
The district transport commissioner R Suseela flagged off the rally at the Mini Stadium, which went through Trunk Road, Addanki Bus Stand Centre, and concluded at the Kurnool Road junction. The DTC office administrative officer M Srinivasula Rao, MVIs K Ramachandra Rao, L Surendra Prasad, AMVIs K Jaya Prakash, K Ravi Naik, RSI Aslam, ASI Vinod and other police, road transport officials, home guards, FPS vehicle dealers, drivers also participated in the rally.
