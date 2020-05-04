Ongole RTC region introduces non-contact hand washing system

Ongole: APSRTC Ongole regional manager G Vijaya Geetha announced that they have introduced a noncontact hand washing and sanitisation system using pedals at all bus depots in the region.

She explained that the staff can operate the pedal with foot and extract the sanitiser and wash their hands with the water in the special sinks provided in each depot. In a statement, she said they were sanitising all buses in the depots and want the staff also to keep sanitise their hands in regular intervals at the sinks installed in bus depots before and after the trip to keep themselves safe from the viruses.

