Ongole: Sanghamitra Hospital celebrates 10th anniversary

Ongole: The Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital here celebrated 10th anniversary on Wednesday, with a limited number of people from various departments by following COVID-19 transmission and protective measures.

Celebrating his birthday, as well as the anniversary of the hospital, its managing director Dr D Tirumala Reddy said that they started as the critical care provider in the healthcare system inPrakasam district, with the orthopaedic, cardiology, nephrology, urology departments, and in the meantime introduced the cardiothoracic, periodic cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, endocrinology departments along with kidney transplantation, hip replacement, and many other services in the hospital.

He said that with the advanced equipment, new departments and conducting critical procedures, and full-pledged trauma care services to cater to the needs of spinal, neuro, ortho, and general surgeries, Sanghamitra Hospital has reduced the need for 99 per cent of the patients to leave Ongole.

Dr K Harikumar Reddy, COO of the hospital said that they have conducted batch-wise interactions with the staff internally, and thanked everyone by giving their due credit in the development of the organization. He said that the management wished them to continue with the same motivation, feel empathy towards the patients and try to understand the situation of their family members by standing in their shoes. The consultant doctors were also expressed happiness for being a part of the successful journey of the hospital and confessed that they hesitated to come to Ongole and didn't expect that they will addict to the local atmosphere as they are now.