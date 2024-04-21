Ongole: Sharmila to address public meet at Yerragondapalem tomorrow

Ongole : Prakasam District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy will attend a public meeting in Yerragondapalem on Monday, April 22, after participating in the nomination programme of the Congress candidate for the Assembly constituency Budala Ajitha Rao.

In a press meet held at DCC office here, Sudhakar Reddy said that Sharmila would reach Yerragondapalem by the morning on Monday, and participate in the rally by Ajitha Rao, and attend the submission of nomination papers to the local returning officer.

Later, she would address the public in a meeting and seek votes in support of Ajitha Rao. He requested the Congress leaders, workers, fans and followers of Sharmila Reddy and Ajitha Rao to attend the public meeting in large numbers and make it a huge success.



After the public meeting in Yerragondapalem, the Congress leaders informed that the APCC chief would attend roadshows and public meetings in Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency in support of Palaparthi Vijesh Raj in the afternoon, in Parchur Assembly constituency in support of Nalagandla Siva Lakshmi Jyothi in the evening of April 22. On April 23 morning, Sharmila would attend the roadshow and public meetings in the Chirala assembly constituency in support of Amanchi Krishnamohan, told the Congress leaders.

