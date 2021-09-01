Ongole : Sharmila's party is reason for water dispute, says Narayana

Ongole : Communist Party of India national council secretary Kankanala Narayana said that the foreign policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a failure and the public is paying the price for it. He also alleged that the establishment of the political party by YS Sharmila is the reason behind the water dispute between the two Telugu states.

Narayana visited Ongole to inspect the arrangements being made for the scheduled workshop for the students and youth in Kothapatnam from September 22 to 26.

Addressing the media during his visit, he said that due to the policies of the Modi government, Venezuela and Iran, which can provide oil at a cheaper price have turned down the offer. He observed that India has become a target for the Taliban as it extended support to the US, which looted the minerals in Afghanistan for 20 years.

In order to please America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered many pacts with the US and other countries, including the one with Israel which is a threat to individual freedom under section 21 of the Indian constitution.

He said that with that surveillance agreement with Israel, the government is tapping the mobile phones of politicians, journalists and others, including the Union ministers. He said that the BJP betrayed the country by using the Pegasus spyware, but alleged that the opposition parties are not cooperating to run the Parliament.

He said that the government has successfully passed the bills it wanted to, Modi and Venkaiah Naidu shed crocodile tears in the House alleging opposition not respecting the parliament, but not concerned about the pleas of the farmers agitating at Delhi.

Narayana said that the Union government is selling away the public sector units to corporates. He said that the PSUs were developed with the contributions from the public, workers and employees but the BJP is handing them over to the companies.

He said that the government wants to sell Vizag Steel Plant, which has around Rs 2 lakh assets, for just Rs 52,000 crore, just as the Rs 9,000 crore worth Gangavaram port is being sold to Adani for Rs 3,000 crore.

He alleged that the government is using force like CBI to threaten the companies to give away all public assets to the Gujaratis like Ambani and Adani, like it did to GVK to hand over Mumbai airport to Adani. He said that the BJP is using communal riots whenever it failed politically, and alleged Modi is ruining the constitutional system in the country.

He announced that CPI is conducting protests at the national level from September 20 to 30 and 19 political parties called for Bharat Bandh on September 25, against the decisions of the Union government.

Narayana opined that the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to convince his sister Sharmila to drop the idea of establishing a political party in Telangana is the reason behind the water disputes between the two Telugu states.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to blackmail by creating disputes, which cannot be resolved by any court now. He advised the Chief Ministers of the two states to put aside the politics and find an amicable solution for the issues.

He said that Jagan's rule is centred on few schemes and is at the verge of announcing an economic emergency by the government.