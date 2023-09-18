Live
Ongole: Tailors put forth demands for their welfare
Ongole (Prakasam district): State Tailors and Workers Welfare Association members organised Maha Sabha here on Sunday, demanding the government take several steps as part of their welfare.
Speaking at the programme, State Tailors Association president Vicky Nageswara Rao Kanugula said that the members of Maha Sabha passed resolutions to demand the government to provide 200 units of electricity per month to the tailor shops, pensions to the tailors and tailoring workers as they attain 50 years of age, give contracts of school uniforms, workers uniforms, and other government works to the tailors, establish the training centres for the skill development of tailors, provide a budget for the Tailors Federation, and construct a building for the association in each district.
AP Handlooms Textiles Commissioner MM Naik, AP Tailors Cooperative Federation chairperson Sk Subhan Bi, Ongole Tailors Association General Secretary Sk Khasim, treasurer B Srikanth, honorary President Sk Hussain, and others also participated in the programme.