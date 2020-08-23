Ongole: Take inspiration from 'Andhra Kesari', youth told

Ongole: The youth should take inspiration from the courage and selflessness of 'Andhra Kesari' Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, said the district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara.



The collector along with the Arya Vaisya Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, grandson of Prakasam Pantulu Tanguturi Gopala Krishna, joint collector JV Murali, and others garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter in the collectorate. The birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu was celebrated as a state festival. But due to the Coronavirus conditions, the celebrations remained a low key affair on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskara wished that the people in the district to take inspiration from the life of Prakasam Pantulu. He praised the 'Andhra Kesari' for his heroic event of baring the chest to guns of Britishers and asked everyone to remember his services as the chief minister of the state and national leader.

The Prakasam district police department also paid rich tributes to Prakasam Pantulu in a program held in the district police office. The RIs, AR staff, DPO staff garlanded the photograph of Prakasam Pantulu and remembered his services as the freedom fighter and former chief minister of the Andhra state. Prakasam Pantulu was a committed public worker, said the OSD of the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University Dr KVN Raju. He along with the ANU PG Campus special officer Dr B Krishna, NSS PO Dr M Harsha Preetham Kumar Dev, and others garlanded the photograph of the Prakasam Pantulu in the university campus. They explained how Prakasam Pantulu had shown his mark in the development of the Andhra state and why he is still an inspiration to the youth.

The Janasena party leaders Chittem Prasad, Mutyala Kalyan, Anjaneyulu and others garlanded the Prakasam Pantulu statue at Ongole and paid floral tributes to the national leader. The KITS Engineering College management in Markapuram also celebrated the birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu. The college secretary and correspondent Dr Anna Krishnachaitanya said that it is a pride to born in the same land as the legendary leader born in. The Sarpanches Association also celebrated the 149th birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu by paying floral tributes.