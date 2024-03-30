Ongole: TDP celebrates 42nd formation day

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers celebrated party’s 42nd formation day in the Prakasam district on Friday. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Vice-President Marella Venkateswarlu and others paid tributes to the party founder NT Ramarao and hoisted party flag at Ongole TDP parliamentary office.

Speaking on the occasion, Balaji said that no party has given priority to the BCs and other weaker section people other than TDP. He asked the party workers to encourage people to vote for TDP and elect Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister again.

TDP state vice-president, and Ongole Assembly candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Jana Sena district president Shaik Reyaz, Bachina Garataiah, and others participated in the TDP formation day celebrations at the Ongole assembly TDP office.

Janardhana Rao said that their party was formed to uplift the self-respect of Telugus, and their leaders NT Ramarao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu strived for the development of the state.

Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravikumar participated in the TDP formation day celebrations at Muppavaram village, Markapuram MLA candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy participated in Markapuram while other leaders participated in their constituencies.