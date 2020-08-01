Ongole: TDP demands 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Kurichedu victims

Ongole: TDP Prakasam district president Damacharla Janardhana Rao offered condolences to the family members of the Kurichedu victims. He demanded that the government announce an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and resignation from the excise minister.

He said that the poor people who are habituated to drink alcohol are looking for alternate sedatives like sanitizers as they cannot afford the high prices of the liquor set by the government.

Kondepi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy alleged that the government has put the lives of the public at risk for collecting J Tax. He said in a statement that to make a favour to the YSRCP leaders and contractors, the government introduced various cheap brands and is playing with the lives of the public. He said that the government should take care of the families who lost their breadwinners after they consumed sanitizer for alcohol and announce Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia.