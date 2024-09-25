Live
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
- BJP’s coalition with JJP left Gurugram in civic mess: Narbir
- Alliance corporators demand Mayor’s resignation
- Ram Lalla dons dress with Uttarakhand’s Aipan art
Just In
Ongole: Tobacco cessation centre inaugurated
Ongole: The superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr Durgadevi inaugurated the Tobacco Cessation Centre on its premises on Tuesday.
The superintendent announced that the centre has been set up as part of the ‘Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0’ following the directives from the National Medical Commission (NMC). She acknowledged that quitting tobacco is challenging but expressed confidence in the centre’s ability to help individuals overcome addiction through various methods, including alternative nicotine therapies.
She said that the Tobacco Cessation Centre will be staffed by experienced professionals from the Psychiatry Department, and urged the public to take advantage of this new facility and its services.
Associate professor Dr IL Lakshmi Narayana, assistant professors Dr R Sagar and Dr K Srividya, senior resident Dr Pujitha and others from the psychiatry department were present.