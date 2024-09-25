Ongole: Tobacco cessation centre inaugurated

Ongole: The superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr Durgadevi inaugurated the Tobacco Cessation Centre on its premises on Tuesday.

The superintendent announced that the centre has been set up as part of the ‘Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0’ following the directives from the National Medical Commission (NMC). She acknowledged that quitting tobacco is challenging but expressed confidence in the centre’s ability to help individuals overcome addiction through various methods, including alternative nicotine therapies.

She said that the Tobacco Cessation Centre will be staffed by experienced professionals from the Psychiatry Department, and urged the public to take advantage of this new facility and its services.

Associate professor Dr IL Lakshmi Narayana, assistant professors Dr R Sagar and Dr K Srividya, senior resident Dr Pujitha and others from the psychiatry department were present.