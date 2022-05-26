Ongole town turns yellow; Mahanadu begins tomorrow

Ongole(Prakasam District): Ongole town is almost ready to host Telugu Desam Party's Mahanadu on its 40th anniversary and kick-starting the yearlong celebrations of 100th birth anniversary of the party founder NT Rama Rao, on May 27 and 28.

Prakasam district TDP president Dr Nukasani Balaji said that they are sending invitations to about 12,000 selected delegates throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to attend the first-day programme of Mahanadu but expecting more people to participate. He said that they will be discussing and passing 17 resolutions, including 14 resolutions on current situations and failure of the government in Andhra Pradesh and three resolutions on the conditions in Telangana. Balaji said that they are conducting a two-day blood donation camp, in which interested people can donate blood for use of the needy.

On the second day morning, Balaji said the TDP leaders will pay tributes to NT Rama Rao at Mahanadu premises and conduct a public meeting in the afternoon. 'The party will try to prioritise issues to be mentioned in the manifesto for the coming elections and also design the future course of the party based on the response from the people participating in the meeting.'

The TDP leader alleged the party is experiencing non-cooperation from the administration but they are confident that they will make Mahanadu a grand success. He said they have allotted 40 acres of space for parking vehicles of the public and another 40 acres for the parking for VIPs, while the dais and the galleries are arranged on 80 acres under German hangers so that no party worker feels inconvenience. Explaining the menu, Balaji said that they are preparing tasty vegetarian food for the people attending Mahanadu, including breakfast for 5,000 people on Friday, lunch for 30,000 people, snacks for 25,000 people and dinner for 6,000 people at the venue.

On the second day, breakfast will be arranged for 10,000 people and lunch for 30,000 people. He said food arrangements will also be available for the people coming from Vijayawada side at Martur, Medarametla, Nellore side at Ulavapadu, Tettu and Kurnool side at Chimakurthy, Darsi etc by the local party leaders to reduce rush and delay in their travel.