Ongole: Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu on AP Formation Day

Ongole: The public representatives and people from various organizations paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu while celebrating the Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day on Sunday.

The YSR Congress Party Ongole town leaders and others garlanded the Potti Sriramulu statue in front of the CVN reading room and paid rich tributes to the national leader. The Ongole town president Singaraju Venkat Rao, state publicity cell general secretary DamarajuKranthi Kumar and others participated in the celebrations of AP formation day.

The BharatiyaJanatha Party Ongole unit celebrated the formation day of the state by paying floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu. The party senior leader Yogaiah Yadav explained about the 58 days hunger strike of Potti Sriramulu for the Telugu linguistic state and the formation of Andhra state. Former minority morcha president for AP BJP Khalifatulla Basha, town president I Nageswara Rao, and others also participated in the program.

The Indian Red Cross Prakasam district unit staff garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu. The IRC Prakasam chairman Prakash Babu remembered that Sriramulu has sacrificed his life for the formation of linguistic states in the country. The IRC district treasurer Raghava and other members also participated in the program.

The Ongolemandal Arya Vysya Sangham president Miriyala Krishnamurthy, general secretary MuvvalaSrinivasulu, cooperative store president VemuriBujji and others paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu and celebrated the AP Formation Day on Sunday.