Ongole: Victims complain of employment, real estate fraud

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised the public not to fall prey to cheaters lurking around them. The Prakasam district police organised Spandana, the grievance day at the district police office, along with the other police stations in the district, on Monday. The SP assured the public that the district police would be at the forefront in resolving their issues.

During Spandana programme, the SP received 112 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues, and assured them that justice will be done for the victims. She spoke to the local police officers through a video conference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

SP Malika Garg received a complaint from a man that two persons collected Rs 88,500 from him, assuring to allot a plot in Indiramma Colony. The victim complained that the duo threatened him when he asked them to return the money after realising that they are cheating him.

Also, a youth complained to the SP that a man from Singarayakonda collected Rs 50,000 each from three persons, with a false promise of providing attender jobs at IIIT Ongole and is not returning the money when asked. A woman complained that her husband and family members of her in-laws are harassing her for extra dowry. Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, DTC DSP Ramakrishna, traffic DSP V Srinivasa Rao, ICCR CI Durgaprasad, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, Spandana SIs and staff participated in the programme.