Ongole: Voters can apply for postal ballot before April 22

Ongole: The Prakasam collector and district election officer AS Dinesh Kumar participated in an awareness meeting with district-level officials of various departments here on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, collector informed that the people who are eligible to utilise their vote through the postal ballot should apply by April 22 through Form 12 (D) with the returning officer of the concerned constituency, within five days of starting the nominations.

He explained that the election commission has provided the postal ballot facility to employees and staff from 33 departments, who will be in the emergency services, during the polling.

SP P Parameswara Reddy, additional SP K Nageswara Rao, DRO R Srilatha, district nodal officer for postal ballot Visweswara Rao, and other officers also participated in the meeting.