Ongole: Women asked to utilise services of RUDSETI for development

Ongole: Deputy Transport Commissioner Krishnaveni said that the unemployed women should utilize the training services offered by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) to settle in their life and earn a decent income.

She inaugurated the 10 days training program in the manufacturing of papad, pickle, and masala powders at Tallur in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust will conduct the free training programs on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates. Now, due to the pandemic conditions, they are organizing training for local batches depending on the demand and requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the RUDSETI director GS Murthy said that they are offering international standard training for the candidates along with personality development and soft skills coaching.

He explained that along with the training in the papad, pickle and masala powders making, they are also providing support in marketing tie-up, allotting stalls in exhibitions, providing support for subsidy loans to establish industries under KVIC, PMEGP, etc. He thanked Sanivarapu Kotireddy, Mopuri Vijayalakshmi for their cooperation and appreciated the 30 trainees for joining the program.

Dr Subbareddy, Ayurveda Vaidya Praveen from Guntur participated in the program as a chief guest and explained on mixing ayurvedic combinations into pickles and powders. The RUDSETI staff Dr Srikanth Varma, Sudheer, Bapuji, Mahendra and others also participated in the programme.