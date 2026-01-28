War veteran harassed at Toll Plaza, sparks national outrage

Kundapur: A wheelchair-bound Army veteran injured during Operation Parakram was allegedly harassed at Sasthana toll plaza despite holding a valid exemption pass, triggering widespread outrage after his video went viral on social media.

A retired Army commando who lost both his legs while serving the nation was allegedly humiliated by staff at the Sasthana toll plaza near Kundapur in Udupi district after being asked to pay toll despite being exempt under government rules. The soldier, Shyamaraj, hails from Edaneeru in Kasaragod district of Kerala and served with the elite 21 Para Military unit. He was grievously injured during Operation Parakram and has since been confined to a wheelchair. As a war-disabled soldier, he is entitled to toll exemption across national highways.

In a video recorded at the toll booth and widely shared online, Shyamaraj is seen explaining in Hindi that he possesses a valid identity card and toll exemption pass issued by the Government of India. He states that he has travelled through multiple toll plazas across the country without paying any fee, but was stopped at Sasthana and prevented from proceeding unless he paid.

“I am a war victim of Operation Parakram. I have all documents. Why am I being stopped here?” he asks in the video, visibly distressed. Questioning the treatment meted out to him, he adds, “Do you know why I am sitting in this wheelchair? Is this how soldiers are treated after sacrificing for the country?”

He also appeals directly to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to intervene and ensure that toll exemption rules for disabled soldiers are followed uniformly.

Toll plaza staff are heard responding that they were acting as per instructions from higher authorities and claimed ignorance of the exemption provisions. The exchange has drawn sharp criticism online, with citizens, veterans and activists condemning the lack of sensitivity and demanding accountability.