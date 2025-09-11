Onion prices witness steep fall, sell at Rs 12 a kg

Guntur: Onion prices have witnessed a steep decline over the past few days, with rates dropping from Rs.17 a kg to Rs 12 a kg in Rythu Bazaars due to inferior quality produce. Vendors are now offering 8 kg of onions for Rs 100 and 4 kg for Rs 50. Adding to the glut, Bangladesh has stopped importing small-sized onions, further pushing down local prices.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the AP Markfed and agriculture marketing department have stepped in to support farmers. Officials have begun purchasing onions directly from growers in Kurnool and Tadepalligudem and selling them through Rythu Bazaars to stabilise prices. This intervention comes as wholesale prices in Kurnool plunged to Rs 600–700 per quintal.

In contrast, retailers in the open market are selling medium-sized onions at Rs 23 a kg, mostly sourced from Maharashtra. Wholesale traders are offering Maharashtra onions at Rs 100 for 5-kg bags. Consumers are reportedly preferring these larger onions for their quality and convenience in cooking. A consumer, M Lakshmi, observed, “Small onions sold in Rythu Bazaars at Rs 12 a kg are useful for sambar and chutneys, but they are difficult to cut for curries. Medium-sized onions from Maharashtra are easier for daily cooking.”